Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 - Day 1
Muscat (OMA)
OMA - TPE Pool B 4 - 3
SRI - KAZ Pool B 6 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Oman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Upcoming 9 March 2018 (GMT +4)
18:00 HKG - AFG Pool A
20:00 BAN - THA Pool A
FIH Match Centre