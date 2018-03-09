Storms, Sushi and Homework.



By Jeremy Edwards from Ipoh, Malaysia







We are nearing the business end here in Ipoh, four wins from four games means we have booked ourselves a spot in Saturday's final. However we have one final pool game against the Olympic champions Argentina to worry about first.





The first match of a tournament always has a certain buzz to it, it's when the fun stuff starts and the competitive beasts we all have within us come out to play. Our new number 1 Lachi Sharp is a pretty cool customer and a man of few words, so much so we gave him an incentive of 50 cents for each word he says. We were all pretty excited for game one, but none more so than Lachi as he was pretty vocal and his tally is currently at $1.50.



Up first was the old enemy, England. Adding even more spice to the contest is the fact that they are on the same floor as us at our hotel, quite literally a few doors down. The heat certainly effects everyone in some way, the geezers down the hall spent the first week thinking its county cricket season and have played their fair share of hallway cricket. As tempting as it may be, I don’t think the staff would appreciate an indoor Ashes Test.



It wouldn’t be an Azlan Shah unless there was a tropical storm to go along with the heat and humidity. This tournament is notorious for its delays due to rain and lightning, so it was typical that once the tournament started we were met with a thunderstorm. We started to warm up in the driving rain for all of two minutes before the lightning came, so back inside we went to wait until it passed. Fortunately the delay was only 30 minutes.







In these particular instances you need to embrace the challenge, which was reinforced by our coaches and leaders. Unfortunately we can’t do anything about the weather, when we ask the locals if it will rain they just shrug their shoulders and smile awkwardly, talk about a daily lottery! Professional sport throws plenty of curve balls and you have to adapt and focus on what you can control. We were able to do this really well and despite the first half being played in heavy rain, we had a strong lead and held it to run out 4-1 winners.



We followed up the next day against the hosts Malaysia. The 8.30pm time slot brings with it a cool change in conditions, a large home crowd chanting constantly and a throwback to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the vuvuzela. These are the types of games which everyone wants to play in, not quite at the same level as playing India in India but memorable never the less. Another good start had us in a strong position being 3-0 up heading into the last quarter and despite a late goal against we killed off the game and came away with the chocolates again, winning 3-1.



Rest days are crucial for recovery and to help switch off from hockey. We use the pool here at the hotel to do our aqua recovery with some off legs movement, and also get some respite from the sun. At the end of each pool session we finish with a challenge which involves throwing and catching a footy whilst in the air, the aim is it gets from one end to the other with everyone touching the ball and it never hitting the water. Tim Howard has found the challenge quite tough and will require a catching bucket for the duration of the trip.



A large portion of the boys have found some culinary enjoyment at a sushi joint situated in the shopping mall not far from our hotel. From all reports they have consumed their own body weight in garlic fried rice and meat gyoza, I think they are abusing the carb loading theory! After a good feed a lot of guys will also get in some extra sleep, it can be difficult to have the same sleeping patterns when away on tour as opposed to being home. Game day naps are utilised by some, however Daniel Beale has gone above and beyond by actually being asleep for longer than he has been awake since we landed in Ipoh, he is definitely the most recovered person in the team currently!







We put a lot of time and effort into studying ourselves and our opponents, the use of video is one of the most valuable tools to help with the education and understanding of the game. We were tested with our third and fourth match when we had a short turnaround between games to review our match against India, and have a thorough look at our next opponent Ireland.



Our coaching staff do a great job in preparing us, our video analyst Mark Hickman spends all day at the hockey coding (live editing of games) all the matches so we can be best prepared. We were able to again rise to the challenge and put together two more wins, 4-2 against India and 4-1 in the 4pm heat against Ireland. I felt a bit for the Irish lads, they have come from the middle of their winter, and even have the moon tans to prove it.



We have a rest day on Thursday before our final pool match against Argentina at 4pm, then the final on Saturday at 8.30pm. We all appreciate the support from back home and will be striving to do our best as we always aim to do, hopefully returning with some gold!



Hockey Australia media release