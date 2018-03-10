KUALA LUMPUR: The loss of eight key players did not hamper Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt in carving out a 3-1 win over Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 3-1 in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





The East Coast team put up a good performance in the Division One match by exacting sweet revenge over the defending league champions at the Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Kuantan yesterday.



The Pahang team, who were edged 3-2 MBPJ in the league match last year, went on the offensive from the start and were always in control and were deserving winners.



Defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt secured their second staraight win by thrashing SSTMI Juniors 7-0 at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar, Johor.



The Star of Malaysia