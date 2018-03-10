By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL) Division One Overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts whipped SSTMI Juniors 7-0 on Friday.





And after this, the JHL will take a break for the National Under-16 tournament on March 17-25.



But after the break, SSTMI Thunderbolts will square off against Division One Overall runners-up Pahang Sports School Thunderbolts on March 28.



Yesterday, Pahang SS beat last season's League champions Petaling Jaya City Council (PJCC) 3-1.



When told about the Pahang schools win, SSTMI Thunderbolts coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman was taken aback.



"Oh really? Pahang won?," was his shocked response.



"That's news to me. And it only means we can't afford a break during the National Under-16 tournament break. None of my players will be competing in the Under-16, and so we will have to train harder to collect full points from Pahang," said Wan Roslan.



There are four Thunderbolts teams in the Under-19 JHL, funded and trained by Tenaga Nasional. The other two are Bukit Jalil Sports School and Anderson of Ipoh.



RESULTS: Division One -- Pahang SS Thunderbolts 3 PJCC Tigers 1, SSTMI 0 SSTMI Thunderbolts 7.



