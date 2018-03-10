

Grove Menzieshill v Edinburgh University. Photo – Duncan Gray



After the recent whiteout it is hoped that something near a full card can take place this weekend, the prime fixture being the top of the table clash between women`s National League 1 leaders Edinburgh University and second placed Grove Menzieshill at Peffermill.





Perhaps an unknown factor in the run-in for the league championship is the impact of the absence of Scotland`s Commonwealth Games players – how far will results be warped by their loss? Not easy to determine, but it is likely to have more of an effect on the women`s competition, there are only four home-based players in the men`s squad.



Edinburgh University is in the driving seat with a three point lead and a superior goal difference over the Taysiders. A student`s victory would go a long way to retaining the league crown, but they will have to do it without injured Laura Swanson and Louise Campbell along with unavailable Becky Merchant and Amy Brodie.



University`s only reversal this season has been at the hands of the Taysiders, strikes by Sarah Jamieson, Jude McMullan and Jenny Walls contributed to a 3-1 victory, Ellie Hutcheson provided the only reply.



Edinburgh Coach Sam Judge said: “The last encounter against Grove Menzieshill was not a good game for us, so we are hoping to change that this Saturday.



“It`s always a close game and they have a lot of experience in their team, which is something we lack, but I`m confident if we create chances then we can win the game.”



Whatever the result of the top two clash this weekend, the chasing pack need to keep up the pressure with three points from their encounters on Saturday. Milne Craig Clydesdale Western will hope to do that against a GHK side that they put seven past without reply earlier in the season, Millie Brown scored a hat-trick that day.



Wildcats have their claws on fourth place, seven points ahead of Dundee Wanderers, but may have to work hard for the three points against Watsonians at Auchenhowie. The Edinburgh outfit have emerged as the best of the lower placed sides and only went down 2-1 to league leaders Edinburgh University two weeks ago.



Wanderers might fancy themselves favourites to take the three points against second bottom Grange in Edinburgh. They won the same fixture 4-1 earlier in the season, Amy Snelle and Charlotte Watson sharing the goals. On Sunday the Taysiders have their catch-up fixture against Watsonians in Dundee, a victory would close the gap on Wildcats to four points.



In the final fixture on the card Hillhead could draw away from the bottom three clubs with a home win over struggling Kelburne.

Scottish National Division 1 game Kelburne v Western Wildcats – photo by Duncan Gray



With Grange idle this weekend Bromac Kelburne have the chance to narrow the gap at the top of the men`s National League 1 to a single point, but first they must see off the challenge of Hillhead at Glasgow Green.



Earlier in the season Kelburne surrendered a two goal lead to go into the final ten minutes level at 2-2, only for Chris Nelson to provide the finishing touch to the winner.



Although Hillhead occupy third bottom spot in the table with only three victories, the frustrating thing for coach Mark Ralph is the fact that five of his side`s seven reversals have all been by a single goal margin. So the Glasgow side may not be the pushover their league position would suggest.



Perhaps the closest contest of the weekend may occur at Peffermill where fifth placed Edinburgh University entertain Grove Menzieshill, a side two places above them in the table. If the students have aspirations for a top four spot they have still five points to make up on Western Wildcats.



The first encounter on Tayside ended in a 2-2 draw, first half strikes by Grove Menzieshill`s Gavin Byers and Aidan McQuade from penalty corners were cancelled out by Peter McKnight and David Mawhinney, and there were no additions to the score after the break.



Wildcats have the chance to shrug off their 6-3 defeat by Uddingston by taking full points from their trip to bottom side Inverleith. The latter picked up their second point of the campaign a fortnight ago against the Edinburgh students, but still trail Clydesdale and Hillhead by seven points, so victories are now required.



Uddingston have the chance to consolidate their move to safety with another three points at home against Clydesdale. The first game between the clubs did not work out that way, the Titwood-based side won 2-1 with goals from Patrick Lonergan and Ciaran Crawford. However, the Lanarkshire side seem to be in the goal market with both Steven Percy and Brad Hughes scoring hat-tricks in the mauling of Wildcats two weeks ago.



