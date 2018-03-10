

David Forrester has withdrawn on medical advice – Photo by Duncan Gray



Commonwealth Games Scotland has confirmed a change to the line-up for the Men’s Hockey team preparing to head out to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Goalkeeper David Forrester, who was part of Scotland’s European Championship II winning team last year, has withdrawn on medical advice, following a shoulder injury sustained in a match.



He is replaced by Steven McIlravey, Indoor National League Champion with Grove Menzieshill in 2017. Steven made his Scotland senior debut in 2016 against Czech Republic in Prague, having come up through the age-group teams, playing for Scotland U18 and U21. He was also part of the Scottish team that took 4th place at the 2016 EuroHockey Trophy.



Announcing the change, Jon Doig, Team Scotland Chef de Mission said: “It is always bitterly disappointing for the athlete and their family when forced to withdraw this close to the Games. I send my commiserations to David, and wish him well with his recovery. I also look forward to welcoming Steven to Team Scotland and I am sure he will make the most of this exciting opportunity and be a great addition to the team.”



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance, Andy Tennant, said:



“Everyone at Scottish Hockey is bitterly disappointed for David, our focus will be to support his rehab in order to get him fit and ready for upcoming international events.



“Clearly this is also a great opportunity for Steven, who is one of our brightest up-and-coming goalkeepers, and we are sure he’ll relish the opportunity to represent his country at the Commonwealth Games.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release