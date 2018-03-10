s2h team







Beating the higher ranked South Korean women in the fourth test after winning already twice, Rani Rampal led India clinched the rare test series even a test remains on the table.





Indian girls established a comfortable lead in the rubber decider today with Gurjit Kaur and Deepika scoring two unanswered goals in the first half. Poonamrani, who returned to the side after a long gap, scored one more in the next session of play before the team conceded solitary goal to Park Hi Hyun three minutes before the hooter.



This third win four matches ensured India the rubber.



Earlier, India won the opener with a solitary goal coming from Lalremsiami of National Hockey Academy. The goal struck in the fifth minute stood the test of full time.



The second test witnessed spirited fight from the hosts though the visitors could command a win, with 3-2 scoreline. All the experienced players in the team Poonamrani, Rani Rampal and Gurjit struck a apiece in the victory.



India lost the third match before regaining the winning streak today.



India are preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.



Stick2Hockey.com