IPOH: India's hopes for a medal contention in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup were dashed on Friday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat from Ireland.





Goals from India's Ramandeep Singh (10') and Amit Rohidas (26') kept the hopes alive for the Indian fans but Ireland's Shane O'Donoghue (24'), Sean Murray (36') and Lee Cole(42') were on the mark.



Ramandeep Singh from India was the first to register his name on the scorecard in the 10th minute.



Ireland's strong forwards led a counter-attack and it was O'Donoghue who soon found the back of the net, levelling the scores.



But two minutes later, India won their third penalty and Amit Rohidas did not the miss the given opportunity, taking the score to a 2-1 lead for India, after the first half.



India seemed to drop their game slightly in the third quarter with Ireland scoring two back-to-back goals in the 36th and 42nd minute through Sean Murray and Lee Cole respectively.



The Irish dominated with the ball possession, while their goalkeeper Jamie Carr came up with some brilliant saves to keep India under pressure.



Though the Men in Blue had more circle entries, they could not make much of it thanks to Carr’s attentiveness at the goalpost.



The Indian forwards started looking desperate in the coming moments and the team's forward attack led by Rohidas failed to make some close shots count.



Simranjeet Singh was responsible to win another penalty corner for India in the 56th minute.



Counting down to the final hooter, errors proved dear for the Indian team while Ireland successfully held on to their 3-2 lead to win.



India will next play for the fifth and sixth spot on March 10.



New Indian Express