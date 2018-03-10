Irish make the most of Indians’ lassitude in the third quarter





Some consolation: Amit Rohidas’ 26th-minute strike restored the lead for a while, but India could not keep the Irish at bay.



India’s hopes of a podium finish were dashed as it squandered the lead twice and lost 3-2 to Ireland in the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament here on Friday.





Having grabbed the lead in the 10th minute and in the 26th minute, India fumbled in the end in its last round-robin match.



Ramandeep Singh (10th) and Amit Rohidas (26th) scored for India, while Shane O’Donoghue (24th), Sean Murray (36th) and Lee Cole (42nd) struck for Ireland.



After rekindling hopes of making the final with a 5-1 win over Malaysia, India looked for another win on the trot.



India won a penalty corner in the 10th minute. Ramandeep came up with a great finish to direct Varun Kumar’s flick into the net.



India won another penalty corner when Sumit Kumar found an Irish defender’s foot. But this time Varun Kumar’s flick was wide.



With a 1-0 lead, India had to contain Ireland and ensure it stayed ahead. India denied Ireland its first penalty corner with a video referral that was ruled in India’s favour.



But India conceded the equaliser soon after through Shane O’Donoghue. The 24th-minute field goal was a result of good team work involving Kirk Shimmins, Sean Murray and O’Donoghue.



In the 26th minute though, Amit Rohidas helped India reclaim the lead with a splendid penalty corner conversion, finding the top of the net with a fiercely-struck dragflick.



A foot foul by Dipsan Tirkey saw India concede a penalty corner only 15 seconds prior to half-time, but custodian Suraj Karkera was on top of his job.



India seemed to drop its game slightly in the third quarter with Ireland scoring in the 36th and 42nd minutes through Sean Murray and Lee Cole.



The Irish dominated possession while goalkeeper Jamie Carr came up with some brilliant saves to keep India under pressure.



An infringement by Ireland helped India win a penalty corner, but dragflicker Amit Rohidas couldn’t make it count.



With time ticking away, India pulled out its goalkeeper to add an extra man in the attack.



Simranjeet Singh won another penalty corner for India in the 56th minute, but Varun Kumar’s drag was deflected by the Irish rushers.



Counting down to the final hooter, errors proved dear for India, while Ireland successfully held on for victory.



India will play the fifth/sixth place match on Saturday.



The results: Ireland 3 (O’Donoghue 24, Murray 36, Cole 42) bt India 2 (Ramandeep 10, Amit Rohidas 26).

Australia 3 bt Argentina 1.

England 7 bt Malaysia 2.



The Hindu