Prodigal India blew away its chance to be in the final of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, going down 3-2 to Ireland which did nothing special but only played a perfect patient game to drive young India into a zone of discomfort and disarray.





Despite playing so well in the first half, which game them 2-1 advantage at half time, India played a different second half to let themselves down. Ireland smelt its chances and had their day. Two quick goals in the third quarter had upset the Indians.



Sumit and Talwinder Singh could well be the villains of the day, as they would often fail in crucial moments.



Its Simranjeet Singh on the right flank who rose to occasion when India replaced its goalie six minutes from the full time. His sprints got India two crucial penalty corners, but the Indian flickers were bundle of nerves. First, Amit Rohidas pushed the ball wide and then Varun too did in the next occasion.



So, its a historical low for India, as it had gone down to Ireland for the first time.



The defeat saw India blowing away its chance to be not only the final but also fight for bronze.



India started the match on high pitch. It pounded the Ireland citadel often but had to wait long to get the breakthrough. Ramandeep Singh struck his fourth goal to give logical conclusion to a overall dominance when he dived from the pushing spot to break the ice (1-0). later, India had many chances to build on, but poor finish let them down. First, Shilanand from the left wing spirinted into to after getting long crash ball, and sent a perfect parallel pass but there were none to interecept. Moments later, a goal situation emerged from other flank. Ramandeep got a long ball near D in a one one situation with goalie, but his hit aiming the other side was wide off the right post.



Varun Kumar then messed up India's second penalty corner when he pushed it wide.



Ireland bounced back into the game midway through second quarter with an opportunistic goal (1-1). Amit Rohidass, hero of first match against Argentina, came to Indian rescue with the second penalty corner.



He placed the ball to the top sidenetting to break for lemon with a goal advantage (2-1). Six minutes into the third quarter, the Irish tail was up. Indians were subdued. Trapping a strong hit from right flank, Sean Murray just tapped the ball in from close range, flummoxing goalie Suraj Karkera (2-2). It was a pass that Sumit should have intercepted, but only swept the flight of the ball to reach it to the scorer Sean Murray.



The turn of goals stunned Indians. Shortly, they had a chance to go up again, but Gurjant Singh from right hit his chance wide, as Talwinder Singh was in his habitual late in reaching his spot inside the circle.



Unstoppable Sean Murry could put the ball on the right foot of chasing Talwinder Singh in the 42nd minute to earn his team for another penalty corner of which finally the Irish took their first lead (3-2). Cole Lee's high drag outwitted both defenders inside the cage in addition to goalie Suraj



