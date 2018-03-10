



It was an even contest for much of the fixture with both sides creating chances and both goalkeepers called upon to make some strong saves. Jamie Carr was in action first as he controlled his circle with an important boot to intercept a cross ball. But there was nothing he could do about India’s opening goal as Ramandeep Singh dove in at the post to deflect home from Varun Kumar’s initial penalty corner shot in the 10th minute. But the Green Machine weren’t deterred as Sean Murray, a threat from start to finish, sent a shot just wide and that was closely followed by Shane O’Donoghue forcing a diving save from Suraj Karkera. It was O’Donoghue that got the equaliser as he calmly placed the ball past the oncoming keeper; following a pinpoint pass from Chris Cargo to start the move and a skilful slip from Kirk Shimmins to the waiting O’Donoghue. The world number 6 side took the lead again minutes later as Amit Rohidas sent a PC drag high into the corner to ensure India held a 2-1 lead at half time.





The Green Machine were quick out of the blocks in the second half and Murray got the equaliser in the 36th minute. Shimmins sent a ball across goal and Murray stepped his marker to deflect home from close range. The momentum remained with the Irish for much of the half despite the energy sapping heat and humidity, and Lee Cole gave his side the lead 5 minutes later. Murray won his team their second PC of the contest and the variation saw O’Donoghue’s low drag deflected past the keeper by the diving Cole. India withdrew their keeper and pushed for 2 goals, a draw no good for their hopes of reaching the final. They won further PC’s but resolute Irish defence saw the shots wide or cleared.



The two sides will meet again tomorrow in the 5th/6th place match at 7:30am Irish time.



Azlan Shah Cup



Ireland 3 (O’Donoghue, Murray, L Cole)

India 2 (Ramandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas)



Starting: J Carr, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, J Dale, M Robson, P Gleghorne, L Cole, S Loughrey



Subs: M Bell, S O’Connor, S Murray, J McKee, M Ingram, S Cole



Ireland Schedule (all times listed are local - GMT+5):



March 3rd at 20:30 Ireland 1 vs 4 Malaysia

March 4th at 18:00 Ireland 3 vs 5 Argentina

March 6th 16:00 Ireland1 vs 4 England

March 7th 16:05 Ireland 1 vs 4 Australia

March 9th 18:05 Ireland 3 vs 2 India

March 10th Final Placing Matches



Irish Hockey Association media release