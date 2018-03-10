By Aftar Singh





Close call: Malaysia’s Tengku Tajuddin (right) fails to get past England’s Mark Gleghorne and goalkeeper George Pinner during their encounter in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh. England won 7-2. — RONNIE CHIN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a night to forget as Malaysia were hammered 7-2 by England in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





The men’s team, who are in the Podium Programme, are to be blamed for their porous defence at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh yesterday.



Conceding three goals in the space of five minutes in the first quarter was a big blow for Stephen van Huizen team's preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.



To make matters worse, they let in another four in the space of 17 minutes in the last two quarters.



England completed the round robin fixtures with eight points from five matches and will face world champions Australia in the final.



The Oceania champions chalked up their fifth consecutive win when they came back from a goal down to defeat reigning Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 in the first match of the day.



Malaysia, who needed a win over England to qualify for the final, finished with six points from two wins and three defeats.



Malaysia will face Argentina in the bronze medal playoff today.



The Malaysian defence had conceded 12 goals in their last two matches. On Wednesday, they were outplayed by India 5-1.



World No. 6 England played to their true form to take the lead in the 10th minute off their third penalty corner.



Mark Gleghorne’s high drag flick hit the stick of goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman before it hit the net.



The Star of Malaysia