IPOH: MALAYSIA blew a super chance to play in the final of the 27th Azlan Shah Cup, when they crumbled 7-2 to England Friday.





Earlier in the day Australia had beaten Argentina 3-1 to shut the door on the South Americans, and all Malaysia had to do was to beat England.



Malaysia will now play Argentina for the bronze, while England and Australia will battle for the gold.



Malaysia had beaten Argentina 2-1 at the group stages, but going by current form, the Olympic champions start as favourites for bronze.



Yesetrday, after missing two early penalty corners, coach Stephen van Huizen's men were a defensive nightmare and conceeded three goals in the first quarter itself.



For the record, England had hammered Malaysia 7-3 in the World League Semifinals Group A match, and then beat Malaysia 4-1 in the Third-Fourth placing match.



The English goals were scored by Mark Gleghorne (10th, 48th), Ollie Willars (11th), Barry Middleton (15th, 31st), Sam Ward (38th, 41st), .



Razie Rahim (50th) and Marhan Jalil (52nd) scored for Malaysia.



World champions Australia beat Olympics champions Argentina 3-1 with goals from Aaron Kleinschmidt (25th, 56th) and Trent Mitton (55th).



Gonzalo Peillat scored for Argentina off a 21st minute penalty corner.



Australia has been enjoying winning streaks against the Argentinians since the 2012 London Olympics. They last defeated Argentina 2-1 at the 2017 Orrisa Men’s Hockey World League final in Bhubaneswar, India.



Australia coach Colin Batch said: "Looking back at the five games played, we have been consistent with what we do and today we did not start as well as we wanted, and Argentina obviously got in front.



"They are playing well and good credit to my players in the comeback to level firstly and then win the game in the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter.



"We know that good consistence performance is what we want in our team. We are never a team that just rely on one player. We are pleased with that result and scored the goals under difficult situations and conditions.



"We also know that penalty corners are important for Argentina and Andrew Charter made some good saves at the back. We know we can rely on both our goalkeepers.



"We are looking forward to Saturday's final."



RESULTS: Argentina 3 Australia 1, Ireland 3 India 2, Malaysia 2 England 7.



SATURDAY: Final -- Australia v England (8.30pm), Third-Fourth: Argentina v Malaysia (6.0pm); Fifth-Sixth: India v Ireland (3.30pm).



STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

AUSTRALIA 5 5 0 0 18 6 15

ENGLAND 5 2 2 1 14 9 8

ARGENTINA 5 2 1 2 11 11 7

MALAYSIA 5 2 0 3 10 17 6

INDIA 5 1 1 3 12 12 4

IRELAND 5 1 0 4 9 19 3



