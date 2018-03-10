27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (M) - Day 5
Ipoh (MAS)
ENG - MAS 7 - 2
IRL - IND 3 - 2
ARG - AUS 1 - 3
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|5
|5
|0
|0
|18
|6
|12
|15
|2
|England
|5
|2
|2
|1
|14
|9
|5
|8
|3
|Argentina
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|11
|0
|7
|4
|Malaysia
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|17
|-7
|6
|5
|India
|5
|1
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|4
|6
|Ireland
|5
|1
|0
|4
|9
|19
|-10
|3
Final day fixtures (GMT+5)
15:30 IND v IRL (5th/6th Place)
18:00 ARG v MAS (3rd/4th Place)
20:30 AUS v ENG (Final)
FIH Match Centre