

Edinburgh University earlier this season – photo by Andy Lovat



There was no change at the top of the Scottish National league 1 tables after today`s contests, Edinburgh University are still in pole position in the women`s league while Grange`s lead in the men`s division had been reduced to one point by Bromac Kelburne.





Women’s National League 1 leaders Edinburgh University may have dominated proceedings and created several chances, but they were still held to a 0-0 draw by rivals Grove Menzieshill.



The result leaves the students in pole position but Milne Craig Clydesdale Western move to within two points of the champions at the top end of the tabel after a comfortable 4-0 win over GHK.



Western`s goals came from Susie Gillman, Bronwyn Shields, Emma McGregor and Zara Mason.



Watsonians created the upset of the day with a 2-0 win over fourth placed Western Wildcats. The goals were struck by Heather Tait and Mairi Shaw.



Dundee Wanderers are now threatening a top four spot after beating Grange 5-2, Amy Snelle and Emily Dark both scored twice.



Bromac Kelburne moved to within a single point of Men’s National League 1 leaders Grange at the top of the men’s table with a 4-1 win over Hillhead. It was a fairly even first half, the champions finally took the lead five minutes before the interval, Cairns’ fourth penalty corner attempt was partially blocked by the Hillhead keeper but he could only divert the ball into the roof of the net.



Kelburne stepped it up in the second half and the Hillhead goal lived a charmed life as several scoring opportunities came and went. The Paisley side finally doubled their tally when Adam Bain`s initial shot was blocked, the ball fell kindly to Iain Scholefield who promptly rolled it into the empty net.



The three points were sealed with a third goal from the champions, Craig Morton created the opening and Michael Christie converted from close range. The fourth came from a great inter-passing move from Johnny and Michael Christie which left Gary Maitles with a simple tap in. Hillhead finally got on the scoresheet when Ewan Campbell`s shot was diverted into his own net by Morton, but it was little more than a consolation.





Western Wildcats v Grove Menzieshill – photo by Duncan Gray



Western Wildcats got back into winning ways with a 4-1 win over bottom side Inverleith, they have now consolidated their fourth place in the division. Wildcats clawed their way into a two goal lead at half-time through an open play double by Andrew McConnell. In the second half McConnell completed his hat-trick at a penalty corner to advance the score to three.



Although Magnus Ferrier pulled one back for Inverleith at a penalty corner, Wildcats` three points were confirmed when Rob Harwood converted from the spot.



Grove Menzieshill confirmed their third place in the table with a 4-0 win at Edinburgh University. The scorers were Albert Rowling, Gavin Tomlinson, Cameron Golden and Gavin Byers.



In the other match of the day Clydesdale moved out of the relegation zone and into sixth place in the table with a 3-2 win at Uddingston. The Titwood-based side were a goal up at the interval with Andrew Allan converting from the spot. With eight minutes to go the score had advanced to 2-2, Steven Percy and Brad Hughes scored for the home side while Patrick Lonergan got one for Clydesdale. But it was left to teenager Struan Walker to take the points to Clydesdale with a late strike.



Scottish Hockey Union media release