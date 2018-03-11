B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



To date Indian women have played 53 test series against 25 countries. However this was their first versus South Korea.





India has won 11 Away series out of 37 series played abroad so far.



In Aug ’81 during Kyoto (Japan) Asian Ladies Hockey Association (ALHA) Cup India defeated Korea 4-0, this was the first match ever played between these two teams. Since then in 45 matches India won 13.



During heydays of Lim Gae Sook, Koreans had an upper hand against India .Lim holds the record of scoring 25 goals in a single Asian Games; she scored the 25 goals in Seoul (1986). Here are statistical highlights:



India versus South Korea in International Hockey

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 45 13 4 28 71 112 In test series 5 3 1 1 9 6 Major Title won: India-5(Asian Games 1982; Asia Cup 2004, 2017; Asian Champions Trophy 2016; Common wealth Games 2002). South Korea-11(Asian Games 1986,90,94,98,2014;Asia Cup 1985,93,99; Asian Champions Trophy 2010,11;Champions Trophy 1989.

