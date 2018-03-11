Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 - Day 3
Muscat (OMA)
SRI - OMA Pool B 1 - 5
TPE - KAZ Pool B 8 - 3
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Hong Kong China
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|1
|18
|3
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|-18
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|4
|5
|6
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|7
|4
|3
|3
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|14
|-11
|0