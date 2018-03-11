The heat and humidity again played a big role in today’s fixture in Malaysia, with Eugene Magee, Sean Murray and Stephen Cole all suffering illness after yesterday’s encounter. The sides were given 4-minute breaks between each quarter instead of the standard 2 but it still proved a challenge for an undermanned Green Machine. Varun Kumar got India’s first goal in the 5th minute from a penalty corner strike that took an unlucky deflection of the first runner to take it past Jamie Carr. India had much of the possession in the opening quarter as Ireland looked to conserve energy. The pick of the Irish chances in the opening half saw Paul Gleghorne send a pin point sweep into the circle but Alan Sothern’s goal-bound deflection was cleared just in time. Ireland were unlucky to go into half time 2-0 down as Shilanand Lakra got his goal in the 28th minute. Nilam Xess sent a bouncy ball into the circle, evading the Irish defence, which found Lakra free to slip the ball under Carr’s pads.





Both teams switched their goalkeepers at half time and Mark Ingram was faced with a PC within 2 minutes of taking to the pitch. Kumar repeated his earlier effort and send the shot into the net. Stuart Loughrey made several important tackles throughout but none more so than when he poked the ball out of the path of Ramandeep as he swung back for the close-range shot. India made it 4 goals in the 37th minute as they broke at pace and Talwinder Singh’s pass found Gurjant Singh at the back post for the tap in. But the Green Machine somehow found more reserves in the energy sapping heat and built some nice counter attacks in the final quarter. Julian Dale got the tap in for Ireland’s deserved goal after an Alan Sothern pass found Shane O’Donoghue who sent the ball across the circle for the waiting Dale. India notched up a few further PC’s but Johnny Bell cleared a shot off the line and Ingram made another good save. The tie finished up 4-1 to India as they claimed 5th spot but it was a determined effort throughout from the undermanned Green Machine in very tough conditions.



Speaking about the tournament, head coach Craig Fulton said “It has been a fantastic opportunity to play in this year’s Azlan Shah Cup. Playing 6 games in 8 days has been a real test but we feel we have learnt some lessons, and have also made considerable progress in the tournament which will help us in our build up to the World Cup”.



Azlan Shah Cup



Ireland 1 (Dale)

India 4 (Varun Kumar x2, Lakra, Gurjant Singh)



Starting: J Carr, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, A Sothern, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, M Robson, P Gleghorne, L Cole, S Loughrey



Subs: M Bell, S O’Connor, E Magee, S Murray, J Dale, M Ingram, S Cole



Ireland Schedule (all times listed are local):



March 3rd at 20:30 Ireland 1 vs 4 Malaysia

March 4th at 18:00 Ireland 3 vs 5 Argentina

March 6th 16:00 Ireland1 vs 4 England

March 7th 16:05 Ireland 1 vs 4 Australia

March 9th 18:05 Ireland 3 vs 2 India

March 10th 5th/6th Place Ireland 1 vs 4 India



Irish Hockey Association media release