By Aftar Singh





Deserving champions: The Australian team celebrating after winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh yesterday. They beat England 2-1 in the final. — SAIFUL BAHARI / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia restored some pride on the final day of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





They put up a better show before going down 2-3 to reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the third-placing playoff at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh yesterday.



Stephen van Huizen’s men showed great promise when they stunned world No. 2 Argentina 2-1 in the round-robin match on Tuesday but their joy was short-lived as they went on to lose 5-1 to India and 7-2 to England.



Yesterday, it looked like Malaysia were heading for another drubbing when they started off on the wrong foot by conceding a goal after just 38 seconds. Isidoro Ibarra’s cross inside the semi circle from left was well connected into goal by Juan Lopez.



The South American champions doubled the score in the 11th minute off their first penalty corner when Gonzalo Peillat scored his eighth goal of the tournament with a low drag flick that sailed past goalkeeper Hairi Abdul Rahman.



Hairi was replaced by Muhd Hafizuddin Othman in the second quarter and the tempo changed as the homesters showed more determination by netting two goals in the space of three minutes.



Stephen’s son Joel connected the ball into goal off a through pass by defender Faiz Helmi Jali in the 24th minute and forward Faizal Saari equalised off a penalty corner in the 27th.



Unfortunately, Faiz gave away a penalty corner and it was converted by captain Pedro Ibarra for Argentina’s winning goal in the 49th.



Stephen commended Malaysia for their fighting spirit.



“I’m proud of the players and the way they played today. They gave everything in the match,” said Stephen.



“We kept it more tight in our defence and played more compact in the midfield and took a chance to level it 2-2.



“It has been tough playing six games in eight days but it has been a wonderful experience for the boys,” he added.



World champions Australia edged England 2-1 in the final to lift their 10th title in the tournament through penalty corner goals from Blake Govers (38th minute) and Lachlan Sharp (53rd).



England scored through Sam Ward off a field goal in the 54th minute.



RESULTS



Final: Australia 2 England 1

3rd-4th: Argentina 3 Malaysia 2

5th-6th: India 4 Ireland 1



The Star of Malaysia