Ben Somerford







The 2018 Under-18 Boys and Girls Australian National Championships will get underway in Launceston, Tasmania on Tuesday.





Ten teams, including two teams from New South Wales and Queensland, will compete across 64 matches in the two divisions from March 13-21.



The matches will be played at the Northern Hockey Centre in St Leonards, thanks to the support of the City of Launceston, Events Tasmania, Hockey Tasmania and Hockey Australia.



Invitational side Pakistan won last year’s Under-18 Boys’ title after a 3-2 win over New South Wales State in the final in Hobart in April.



Queensland 1 defeated New South Wales State for last year’s Under-18 Girls’ title with a 2-0 victory in the decider and both states will again be contenders.



For details on how to follow the Championships head to http://www.hockey.org.au/u18.



For information on all the fixtures and the program guide head to http://www.hockey.org.au/Portals/2/U18-e-Program-2018.pdf.



Hockey Australia media release