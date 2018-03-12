



UCD fought back from 2-1 down to beat Corinthian 3-2, a result that looks set to send Leinster League Division One to the last day with three sides in the mix on goal difference.





Jazze Henry’s thunderous reverse with seven minutes to go settled a toughly-fought but even battle, following up an initially blocked shot to shoot home past Ross Murray.



Early on, Corinthian put on a good press on in midfield and it led to plenty of turnovers from that area. The reds duly took advantage from one such situation, quickly working the ball to Jonny Bruton to score from play.



Andrew Meates equalised from a penalty corner deflection but Corinthian went back in front early in the second half via a great individual goal, finished by the prolific Ian Stewart as he rounded Ben Bradley.



UCD had a couple of one-on-one chances denied by the impressive Murray before Andrew Fogarty – one of UCD’s star men along with Henry and Andrew Tutty – finished ot make it 2-2.



Corinthian nearly took the lead again when a shot was saved off the line by Calum Morrow but they coughed up possession allowing UCD burst forward again for the killer goal.



UCD move top as a result with a goal in hand on goal difference over YMCA on 38 points – assuming that there is no further change to the reversal of their result against Dublin University from January.



The Y produced a first half blitz to move 5-0 up against Kilkenny before losing the second half 4-3, leaving an overall tally of a gung-ho 8-4.



Ben Campbell got a hat trick for YM but they may regret not making better use of the strong position at half-time to build their goal difference further but they could cut loose against Weston next time out.



UCD have Dublin University and Dublin North on their list. Corinthian can get back level with them if they win their game in hand but have 10 goals to make up on the differential. Their schedule includes Dublin North, Clontarf and Dublin University.



Elsewhere, Avoca held on to fourth with a 7-0 win over Weston; Clontarf are next thanks to a 3-0 win over Dublin North and Rathgar won a thriller 3-2 against Dublin University.



In the men’s EY Hockey League, Three Rock Rovers moved back into second place in the men’s EY Hockey League with a comfortable 7-2 win over Railway Union at Grange Road in their refixed tie.



They were 5-0 up at half-time with Luke Madeley putting them in front after 10 minutes from a penalty corner – the first of a hat trick – before Harry Morris scrambled in a second a minute later.



Peter Blakeney added a third goal in four minutes for a commanding 3-0 lead at the quarter-time break. Madeley added a fourth from a corner rebound when his initial shot was well saved by Stephen O’Keeffe but fell back to him to shoot home.



He completed his treble from open play from Mitch Darling’s pass before the break and there was no change in the third quarter. Eoin MacArthur clawed one back early in the final period, slamming home a rebound with a powerful shot which saw the head of his stick break in the process.



John Mullins replied instantly for a 6-1 lead with a powerful. Mark English’s drag-flick got another back for Railway before Jody Hosking completed the day’s scoring with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.



Pembroke II took full advantage of their Irish Junior Cup reprieve to beat Banbridge 4-0 in the semi-final, setting up a final clash with Glenanne.



They had initially been knocked out by Lisnagarvey only for the Ulster side to be ejected from the competition for fielding an ineligible player.



Men’s weekend results

EY Hockey League: Three Rock Rovers 7 (L Madeley 3, H Morris, J Mullins, J Hosking, P Blakeney) Railway Union 2 (E MacArthur, M English)



Leinster Division 1: Kilkenny 4 (H McDonnell 2, B McEnery, B Wallace) YMCA 8 (B Campbell 3, D Ellison 2, S Hyland, G Glutz, J Tobin); Corinthian 2 (I Stewart, J Bruton) UCD 3 (A Meates, A Fogarty, J Henry); Rathgar 3 (M Collins, S Malcolm, S Gould) Dublin University 2 (R Nichols 2); Weston 0 Avoca 7 (J McCormack 3, E Mellott, E Rankin, S Lowry, R Nolan); Dublin North 0 Clontarf 3 (A O’Malley, L Hayden, M Fulham)



Irish Junior Cup, semi-final: Pembroke II 4 (W Brownlow 2, S Furlong, G Garrett) Banbridge II 0



