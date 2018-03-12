

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



While Jeroen Hertzberger’s late penalty stroke salvaged a controversial 3-3 draw, it felt like a defeat for HC Rotterdam after they let a 2-0 lead slip to three AH&BC Amsterdam goals in the space of six second half minutes.





It leaves them with six points to make up on the top four if they are to chase down a playoff place.



Hertzberger had opened the scoring from the penalty spot following a Klaas Vermeulen foul. Hertzberger then combined beautifully with Thijs van Dam who applied a delightful backhand lob for a 2-0 advantage.



But for a Justin Reid-Ross intervention, Nick Catlin was in for a third goal from Seve van Ass’s pass and that let off allowed Amsterdam a way back into the game.



Billy Bakker slipped in a push from the right of the circle and then Boris Burkhardt added two close range finishes to turn things around from 2-0 to 2-3 between the 42nd and 48th minute.



At the end, Hertzberger snuck in from the left wing to create a chance which eventually ended in a stroke though Amsterdam argued long and hard that the ball hit his back stick in the process.



The Rotterdam striker drove home his second stroke of the day for a share of the spoils but it felt like a missed chance to close the gap to the top four.



Coach Albert Kees Manenschijn admitted enough afterwards when speaking to hockey.nl: "This affects me very much. Amsterdam has one period where they played all or nothing. Then we made mistakes; we lost the race there.



“Maybe we have not been good enough all year round. We have just had a difficult season.”



SV Kampong remain top after their 3-2 win over Pinoke with goals from Philip Meulenbroek, Jip Janssen and Quirijn Caspers.

HC Bloemendaal crushed HGC 5-0 with Xavi Lleonart, Tim Swaen, Roel Bovendeert, Jasper Brinkman and Jamie Dwyer sharing the goals.



Two Mink van der Weerden goals saw Oranje-Rood win 2-1 against Den Bosch for them to remain in third place.



Euro Hockey League media release