



Club Egara are the Spanish Copa del Rey champions thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Real Club de Polo in the final,capping a great weekend for the club.





They did it the hard way, beating Club de Campo 5-1 in their opening tie before eliminating Atletic Terrassa 2-1 in Saturday’s semi-final. Polo’s route saw them edge by CD Terrassa in a shoot-out in the quarters before knocking out FC Barcelona 4-1.



In the final, after an event start, it was scoreless at the end of the first quarter before Egara took charge in the second period via Pau Quemada’s corner in the 26th minute.



After the break, RC Polo produced plenty of attacking hockey but they were stunned once again when Lluís Mercadé extend the lead in the 40th minute.



Manu Bordás gave Polo a lifeline in the 56th minute from a corner and with six minutes ahead, the team of Carlos García Cuenca had another penalty corner, which Quico Cortés saved to keep the lead in tact.



Egara held on and grabbed their 17th cup title, celebrating in style with their blue and white fans. Franc Dinarés (Club Egara) was later named player of the tournament with Cortés the best goalkeeper.



Roc Oliva (Atlètic Terrassa), Marc Miralles (Terrassa CD) and Álex Gil (Junior FC) were the joint top scorers.



Euro Hockey League media release