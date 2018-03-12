

Anita McLaren has scored 99 goals for the Black Sticks Women. Photo / Photosport



Black Sticks stalwarts Stacey Michelsen and Anita McLaren have been named to lead the team into the Commonwealth Games.





With 500 international caps between them, the pair were named for their third consecutive Commonwealth Games when the squad was announced on Monday.



Michelsen, was recently named a finalist for World Player of the Year, and brings a wealth of talent and experience into the squad, while McLaren will be looking for her 100th career goal in the Black jersey – with 99 to her name currently.



The pair will be on the hunt for an elusive gold medal at the Games to complete the full set. They won silver at Delhi 2010 and bronze at Glasgow 2014.



Head coach Mark Hager said the squad were confident that had the ability to bring home the gold.



"We know all teams will arrive well prepared at the Commonwealth Games and we certainly aren't taking anything for granted, but our expectations on ourselves are very high," Hager said.



"We've put our faith in the majority of players who played and finished second at the World League Final in December, and are confident we have the necessary talent in this side.



"Given our performances over recent years there will rightly be an expectation on us to win a medal and I think it's healthy to have that pressure and it's great to know we'll have support on the Gold Coast and back home."



Black Sticks team for the Commonwealth Games:



Goalkeepers: Grace O'Hanlon, Sally Rutherford



Defenders: Liz Thompson, Brooke Neal, Rose Keddell, Ella Gunson, Sam Charlton.



Midfielders: Stacey Michelsen (c), Anita McLaren, Tessa Jopp, Pippa Hayward, Shiloh Gloyn, Maddie Doar, Frances Davies, Tarryn Davey.



Strikers: Kelsey Smith, Sam Harrison, Olivia Merry.



The New Zealand Herald