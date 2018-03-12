

Kelsey Smith (L) and Pippa Hayward (R). Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Women’s hockey team has been named to compete at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month.





Players were welcomed to the New Zealand team at an announcement event co-hosted by the New Zealand Olympic Committee and Hockey New Zealand on Monday.



The team is spearheaded by the vastly experienced duo of captain Stacey Michelsen and Anita McLaren, who will both be competing at their third successive Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month.



Michelsen, recently named a finalist for World Player of the Year, carries immense talent and experience having amassed 248 test caps for New Zealand while McLaren (252 caps) brings genuine firepower as the women’s all-time leading goal scorer, currently just one shy of her 100th goal.



Both players will be hungry to complete their set of Commonwealth Games medals having won silver at Delhi 2010 and bronze at Glasgow 2014.



Northland striker Madison Doar is the youngest player named in the side at 18 years of age, earning selection thanks to her performance over the past 12 months.



Head coach Mark Hager said confidence is high within the group that they have what it takes to bring home a medal.



“We know all teams will arrive well prepared at the Commonwealth Games and we certainly aren’t taking anything for granted, but our expectations on ourselves are very high,” Hager said.



“We’ve put our faith in the majority of players who played and finished second at the World League Final in December, and are confident we have the necessary talent in this side.



“Given our performances over recent years there will rightly be an expectation on us to win a medal and I think it’s healthy to have that pressure, but also knowing we have great support from everyone cheering us on at Gold Coast and back home.”



New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith passed on her congratulations to the women’s side as their inclusion now boosts the New Zealand team on the Gold Coast to 188 athletes.



“We're thrilled to name a strong women's hockey team for Gold Coast 2018,” said Smith.



“This is a team bristling with talent and the games will be a must watch as these athletes take on the best in the Commonwealth.



“Well done to all of the athletes selected and I'm looking forward to watching this group of talented women represent New Zealand with pride and honour in just over three weeks.”



Sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the 10 competing nations for both men’s and women’s competitions are divided into two pools of five based on their FIH World Rankings.



The hockey competition runs from 5-14 April at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre and sees each side play all other pool opponents before the top two from each pool progress to the semi-finals and medal matches.



Each team consists of 18 players, with a total of 360 athletes participating in the GC2018 hockey competition.



Pool B is headlined by the New Zealand Women along with trans-Tasman rivals Australia, Scotland, Canada and Ghana while Pool A includes England, India, South Africa, Malaysia and Wales.



The Kiwis open their Commonwealth Games campaign against Scotland at 1:30pm (NZ time) on Thursday 5th April.



The New Zealand Women have won three medals at past Commonwealth Games including bronze at Kuala Lumpur 1998, silver at Delhi 2010 and bronze at Glasgow 2014.



For more information on hockey at Gold Coast 2018, click here to visit the official website



NEW ZEALAND WOMEN’S TEAM

GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES

5-14 APRIL, 2018

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 26 213 Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender/Midfielder 22 20 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 21 39 Madison DOAR Northland Striker 18 11 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 28 56 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 28 179 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 26 137 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 27 152 Tessa JOPP Southern Midfielder 22 17 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 24 164 Anita McLAREN Capital Midfielder 30 252 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 25 186 Stacey MICHELSEN (capt) Northland Defender 27 248 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 25 135 Grace O’HANLON Auckland Goalkeeper 25 28 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 36 155 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 23 69 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 23 160

Hockey New Zealand Media release