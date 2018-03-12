Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 - Day 4
Muscat (OMA)
HKG v BAN (Pool A) 1 - 5
THA v AFG (Pool A) 23 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Thailand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5
|18
|3
|3
|Hong Kong China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|6
|14
|3
|4
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|42
|-41
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|4
|5
|6
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|7
|4
|3
|3
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|14
|-11
|0
Upcoming 12 March (GMT+4)
18:00 TPE v SRI (Pool B)
20:00 OMA v KAZ (Pool B)
