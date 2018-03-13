Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico sit at the top of the table on 6 points each





ARG vs. JAM



The 2018 Youth Pan American Championship saw Argentina defeating Guatemala 12 – 0 in the first match of day 1 at the Pan American Hockey Stadium, Guadalajara. The Uruguayans got off to a great start in the second match, scoring 4 goals in the first half against Jamaica. The game ended 10-0.





Host team, Mexico secured a 5-0 win over Paraguay after Captain; Gemma Rivera gave the team a 2 -0 lead with goals in the 2nd and 4th minute.



Argentina went up against Jamaica in what was the second match of Day 1 for both teams. Celina Di Santo scored 5 goals to help Argentina achieve a 12-goal victory the Jamaicans.



Uruguay recorded yet another win when they contested Paraguay. The final result was 7-0 courtesy of goals from Victoria Jover, Pilar Oliveros and Lucia Dieste.



The Guatemalan defence managed to prevent Mexico from capitalizing on numerous chances in the first 4 minutes of the game. However, in the 5th minute, Dayana Cuevas found her way through to give Mexico the 1 – 0 lead. The team went on a scoring streak to take the score up to 7 -0 by the end of the second half.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release