



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce an expansion of boys' playing opportunities by incorporating additional Boys Divisions to the remainder of the 2018 National Events Calendar. New Boys Divisions will be added to the Summer Bash Northeast, presented by 4U Sports, Summer Bash at the Beach, presented by 4U Sports, and National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry. Both USA Field Hockey’s Sport Development and Events and Club Services teams have been working with several key member clubs, coaches, and mens' and boys' field hockey advocates to help create a framework to supply more competitive and developmental playing opportunities for boys at our National Events.





These additional opportunities will continue to build upon existing outdoor and indoor U-10 and U-12 Co-Ed playing opportunities and the U-17 Boys Division at the National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear, with an emphasis on small sided play (7v7) formats to help stabilize initial success, growth and participation interest in these event offerings.



The first added event offering for boys this summer will be featured at the Summer Bash Series, which will now include a U-14 Boys Division. The Summer Bash Northeast is scheduled to take place June 30– July 1, 2018 at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell in Lowell, Mass., while the Summer Bash at the Beach is set to kick off July 20 - July 22, 2018 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va. Both events will feature 7v7 play but may be modified to a 5v5 format dependent on total club team or individual male registrants. U-14 Boys can participate on a USA Field Hockey Member Club team or can register as an individual to be placed on a U-14 Boys USA Field Hockey House Team. More information on how to register will be communicated to all USA Field Hockey Member Clubs and eligible male athletes through email.



Registration for the 2018 Summer Bash Series events will open on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. ET. Registration costs for the Summer Bash Northeast is $550 per club team and $100 per individual. Registration costs for the Summer Bash at the Beach will be $850 per club team and $150 per individual.



Additionally, the 2018 National Hockey Festival will also be incorporating a new U-17 Boys Division at the International Polo Club in Palm Beach County, Fla. Similar in structure to the U-14 Boys Division at the Summer Bash Series events, the U-17 Boys Division at Festival will feature 7v7 play and will have both club based and individual based registration processes available in order to help maximize pool sizing for a well-rounded tournament experience. More information on registration timelines and processes will be sent out at a later date.



Any comments or questions specific to these event offerings can be directed to Madeline Hoeppner, USA Field Hockey's Senior Events and Club Services Coordinator, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and Justin Miller, USA Field Hockey’s Events and Club Services Manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



USFHA media release