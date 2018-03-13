The team took part in a combination of fitness, skills and other important training drills at Riverside Sports who sponsored the team’s turf time at their world-class facility.





Bili Ntuli and Mohammed Mea jostle for the ball with Tim Drummond in support. The SA men's hockey team held its first bootcamp at Riverside Hockey Club last week PHOTO: Jono Nienaber (Pure Photographic Studio)



RIVERSIDE Hockey Club played host to the first official bootcamp for the South African men’s hockey team ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April. Fans were able to rub shoulders with some of their heroes from the team who not only took part in the popular Durban Park Run but also help open training sessions at the local hockey club.





The team took part in a combination of fitness, skills and other important training drills at Riverside Sports who sponsored the team’s turf time at their world-class facility.



According to SA Men’s team hockey coach, Mark Hopkins, this is an exciting time for the team who are currently ranked 15th in the world but have high hopes of breaking into the top 10 world rankings.



“The bootcamp created the right environment for the players to be as successful as they can be. I believe the squad is gaining great momentum after winning the Africa Cup last October and we as a team have our sights set firmly on striving to not only be better players, but more importantly, role models for the young players in South Africa,” Hopkins said.



