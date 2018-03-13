Ben Somerford







Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles says Australia’s Azlan Shah Cup triumph is the perfect preparation for next month’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.





The world number one Kookaburras won six games from six matches, including victories over England, Malaysia and India, who they’ll likely meet on the Gold Coast to secure their 10th Azlan Shah Cup title.



The triumph comes after last year’s Oceania Cup, International Festival of Hockey and World League Final victories, while they shared honours in the Test series against the Netherlands in Perth and Narrogin earlier this year.



Australia are aiming for sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in men’s hockey, with the Azlan Shah Cup setting them up ideally.



“That’s why Australia loves this tournament,” Knowles said, who has announced he will retire after the Commonwealth Games.



“Every year we pencil this in as the start of our block. This year we have the Comm Games next month, the Champions Trophy and the World Cup.



“This is the start of an amazing year for these players. I don’t go all the way, but I’m still so motivated to win everything I play in.



“This is the absolute perfect start and four Tests against the Dutch in Australia.”



Knowles was named Player of the Match in the final but has no regrets about confirming his retirement already.



“To be able to finish with the Commonwealth Games is something that my family will be very proud of after all this time,” the 318-game veteran said.



Kookas midfielder Daniel Beale was named Player of the Tournament, while the side also won the Fair Play award.



Australia edged England 2-1 in the final and will likely meet the English again on the Gold Coast.



“They’re a huge rival of ours,” he said. “We knew it was going to be tough.



“We’ve been playing fairly consistent throughout the tournament.



“They came out really hard, they’re a good team, that’s why they’ve been at the top for so long.



“Corners played a part again, same as the World League Final. It’s important for us to keep moving forward.”



The Kookaburras’ 18-member team for the Commonwealth Games will be named on Friday.



Hockey Australia media release