Ben Somerford







The 18-member Hockeyroos team which will aim for a fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast next month will be announced publicly on Friday.





Australia, currently ranked fifth in the world, will have plenty of tough opposition for the gold medal, with England (currently ranked second) including several members from the Rio Olympics gold medal winning side.



The Hockeyroos’ Olympics conquerors New Zealand (currently ranked fourth) will also be in contention, with Australia likely to want some revenge for their Rio quarter-final defeat.



India (ranked 10th), South Africa (14th) and Scotland (18th) are among the other contenders.



The Hockeyroos are grouped with New Zealand, Canada, Ghana and Scotland.



Australia enjoyed back-to-back series wins over Spain (11th) and China (eighth) in Perth earlier this year as lead-up to the games, ensuring selection will be tough for coach Paul Gaudoin and the national selectors.



More recently the squad has been in an intense block of training in Perth, playing a series of intra-squad matches.



Edwina Bone, Karri McMahon and Madison Fitzpatrick returned from injury in recent months and are in contention for the Games, along with Brooke Peris who injured her quad in the final Test match against Spain in January.



Georgia Wilson suffered an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury in training prior to the Spain Test Series, while injuries have also forced Mariah Williams and Georgina Morgan out of selection contention.



Emily Smith, who was part of the 2014 Commonwealth Games team, appears set to lead the side on the Gold Coast.



Final teams have been increased from 16 players to 18 for the Commonwealth Games, meaning there will be two goalkeepers spots available for Rachael Lynch, Jocelyn Bartram and Ashlee Wells.



The Hockeyroos will travel to the Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.



Australia’s first match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games is against Canada on Thursday 5 April.



Hockey Australia media release