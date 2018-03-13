Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England men announce squad for Commonwealth Games

Published on Tuesday, 13 March 2018 10:00
Azlan Shah

England men have announced their squad that will compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.



An 18-strong squad has been released with the team unchanged from their recent campaign at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia where they won silver.

England face Malaysia, Pakistan, Wales and India in pool B with the top two sides qualifying for the semi-finals with the men's final taking place on the 14 April.

Head coach Bobby Crutchley said: “We couldn’t be more excited for the Commonwealth Games in Australia where there is a lot of interest in the sport and to joining up with Team England. As a squad we have been training very hard and very well and we are very much looking forward to building on what we achieved in 2017.

"We start with a tough opening match against Malaysia and we are very much focused on that and making the semi-finals and ultimately looking to win a medal.”

England squad:

Liam Ansell (East Grinstead)
David Condon (East Grinstead)
Brendan Creed (Surbiton)
Adam Dixon (Beeston)
James Gall (Surbiton)
Harry Gibson (GK) (Surbiton)
Mark Gleghorne (Beeston)
David Goodfield (Surbiton)
Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead)
Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster)
Barry Middleton (Holcombe)
George Pinner (GK) (Holcombe)
Phil Roper (Wimbledon)
Liam Sanford (Reading)
Ian Sloan (Wimbledon)
Sam Ward (Beeston)
Henry Weir (Wimbledon)
Ollie Willars (Beeston)

England Fixtures (UK Time)

Fri 6 April - Malaysia 12.30am
Sun 8 April - Pakistan 5.30am
Tue 10 April - Wales 5.30am
Wed 11 April - India 10.30am
Fri 13 April - Men's Semi-Finals - 10.30am or 12.45pm
Sat 14 April - Men's Bronze Medal Match - 10.00am
Sat 14 April - Men's Final - 12.15pm

England Hockey Board Media release

