Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 - Day 5
Muscat (OMA)
OMA - KAZ Pool B 3 - 0
TPE - SRI Pool B 1 - 4
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Thailand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5
|18
|3
|3
|Hong Kong China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|6
|14
|3
|4
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|42
|-41
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|9
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|5
|6
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12
|11
|1
|3
|4
|Kazakhstan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|17
|-14
|0
Upcoming 13 March (GMT +4)
15:00 BAN - AFG Pool A
17:00 THA - HKG Pool A
FIH Match Centre