Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 - Day 5

Published on Tuesday, 13 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 47
Muscat (OMA)

OMA - KAZ     Pool B     3 - 0
TPE - SRI     Pool B     1 - 4

Pool Standings

Pool A

 

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Bangladesh 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 6
2 Thailand 2 1 0 1 23 5 18 3
3 Hong Kong China 2 1 0 1 20 6 14 3
4 Afghanistan 2 0 0 2 1 42 -41 0

 

Pool B

 

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Oman 3 3 0 0 12 4 8 9
2 Sri Lanka 3 2 0 1 11 6 5 6
3 Chinese Taipei 3 1 0 2 12 11 1 3
4 Kazakhstan 3 0 0 3 3 17 -14 0


Upcoming 13 March (GMT +4)

15:00     BAN - AFG     Pool A
17:00     THA - HKG     Pool A

