KHC Dragons produced an excellent performance to show they are bang in form with a 4-0 win at Racing Club de Bruxelles last Sunday.





The result keeps Dragons within touching distance of pace-setters the Waterloo Ducks while also putting nine points between them and Racing who sit in fourth place.



It took just 50 seconds for Florent van Aubel to put Dragons in front and Robbert Rubbens doubled the lead three minutes before the break. An Alexander Hendrickx corner and another van Aubel goal saw them race away.



The loss for Racing means they are still in a dog-fight with La Gantoise – who lost 1-0 to third placed Leopold – and the rising Braxgata who were 4-3 winners over Beerschot.



The WatDucks scored another big win when they hit Daring for six with Elliot Van Strydonck , Maxime Capelle (2), Victor Charlet (pc), Gauthier Boccard (pc) and Romain Penelle all scoring.



Herakles picked up a 2-1 win over Leuven, coming back from a goal down to a Pepe Romeu corner with Anthony van Stratum equalising before Nico de Kerpel won the game from the last corner of the tie.



Euro Hockey League media release