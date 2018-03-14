Paraguay improves performance on Day 2





URU vs. ARG. Photo: Mariano Avila



Uruguay opened Day 2 of the 2018 Youth Pan Am Championship with a win over Guatemala. Lucia Dieste and Pilar Oliveros both scoring hattricks to assist in a final score of 13 goals to 0.





Next up was Paraguay and Jamaica. With both teams failing to score yesterday, they came out in high spirits hoping to brighten day 2. The first goal came in the 8th minute from Agustina Sanchez and by the 17th minute the score was 4-0. Seychelle Doyley came shortly after to score a consolation goal for Jamaica and make it 4-1.



Argentina recorded yet another win when they played Mexico who lost for the first time. The Mexican defence worked hard to keep Argentina out but they managed to get 6 pass the goalkeeper. Mexico’s lone goal came from Carla Ramírez.



Paraguay won their second match of day 2 when they played Guatemala. Veronica Roa scored as early as the first minute then returned in the 12th minute with another goal. Xiomara Flores responded 3 minutes later to score Guatemala’s first goal of the competition. Ana Samudio and Maria Rodriguez took the score to 5-1.



Uruguay suffered their first defeat at the hands of Argentina who scored 4 goals in the first half and doubled the score in the second half. Celina Di Santos of Argentina now leads the goalscoring table with 11 goals after scoring 2 in this fixture.



Karla Sosa scored 3 goals to help Mexico achieve their 5-goal win over Jamaica in the final match of the day. Mexico currently stands in 3rd place on 9 point with Uruguay who leads on goal difference.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release