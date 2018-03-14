Mexico (Group A) and Brazil (Group B) in top two of pool standings





ARG vs. PAR. Photo: Mariano Avila



The Pan Am Youth Championship 2018 resumed on day 2 with Argentina looking to retain their top spot in the pool standings when they played Paraguay. Great defending from Paraguay held off Argentina nicely in the first half, with only 1 goal scoring against them. Argentina’s remarkable display of skills and organization helped them to get through the Paraguayan defence in the second half to score 5 more goals; three of which came from Pedro Inaudi.





Mexico came out hard at Guatemala, putting the goalkeeper under tremendous pressure from the powerful shots taken at goal repeatedly. Mexico scored 11 goals while Guatemala scored 1, courtesy of Captain, Carlos Villatoro.



Canada managed to finish the game with a 3-0 win over Jamaica after a goalless first half. Jamaica’s Travis Gilfillian was excellent in the goal, but Isaac Farion, Ganga Singh and Rowan Childs found a way to ensure Canada end the day on top.



Brazil bounced back today to close day 2 at the top of their pool standings with Canada. Matheus Oliveira scored against Dominican Republic in the 6th minute to get the scoring started. Brazil finished the game with 4 goals.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release