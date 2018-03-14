Sreejesh makes a comeback to the 18-member team for Commonwealth Games



Shreedutta Chidananda





Words of wisdom: Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne and drag-flick specialist Chris Ciriello interact with the Indian hockey team members in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



Sardar Singh was left out as Hockey India on Tuesday named an 18-member squad for next month’s Commonwealth Games.





The veteran midfielder had been recalled for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where he led the team to a fifth-placed finish last week, but now he appears to have reached the end of the road.



Not convincing enough



“He didn’t convince us enough,” chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said at the SAI here. “It was not only in the Azlan Shah but also in the Asia Cup. We also saw every training session. With Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad in those central midfield positions, we picked three players who can divide play and have a good overview but also overlap. They can also be scoring mid-fielders.”



Marijne has tried out a large number of players since he took charge of the men’s team in September, but the Commonwealth Games should see India whittle down its core group for the Asian Games and the World Cup later this year.



“We have seen more or less 50 players through the whole process. We’ve played four tournaments (since he arrived) and every player has had a chance to show himself at two tournaments. We have now chosen 18. After the CWG, we will have a squad of 24, from which we will select the teams for the big tournaments. We will also have 24 in the development squad,” the Dutchman said.



India has been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Malaysia, Wales, and England and will begin its campaign on April 7 against Pakistan, now coached by Roelant Oltmans.



“Oltmans is there and he knows a lot about India but a few things have also changed in the last few months,” said Marijne. “It will be a really good challenge.”



Young stars



There is no place in the side for forward Ramandeep Singh, with young Dilpreet Singh preferred instead for his speed and versatility. He and Vivek Sagar Prasad, both 18, were part of the Indian squad at the Four Nations tournament in New Zealand earlier this year.



P.R. Sreejesh is back in goal for his first major event following a lengthy absence due to injury.



The squad: Goalkeepers: P.R. Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh Kadangbam, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas; Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (capt.), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S.V. Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Dilpreet Singh.



The Hindu