Men's hockey team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games marks both boldness of its coach and also an element of suspense, besides reaffirming new coach Sjoerd Marinje's reliance on young blood. The bulk of the team that saw action at Azlan Shah has been consigned to oblivion, surprisingly that includes forward Ramandeep Singh and all rounder Surender Singh.





Hockey India has today announced team with Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh regaining their captaincy and vice-captaincy, respectively. Goalie Sreejesh comes in without any surprise but on merit. Joining him is Suraj Karkera, undoubtedly worthy second behind Sreejesh.



As widely speculated, Sardar Singh who led India at the Azlan Shah, is sidelined.



Coach seems to rely on young blood in every layer of the game. Its Varun Kumar, who replaces Surender Singh and then the tried and tested lot consisting of Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Kothajit Singh and Gurinder Singh are there. The last mentioned, Lucknow Jr WC goldie, must thanks his stars. So also, Amit Rohidas.



Vivek Sagar Prasad, who led India at the last year's Sultan of Johor Cup, and who made debut in the New Zealand tour, made it to Gold Coast. Perhaps his scoring prowess besides ball handling abilities must have endeared the coach, whose penchant for young blood comes to the fore.



Same view deserves to be cast with respect to Dilpreet Singh too. He is young, top scorer at the SoJC where the talent of Vivek was uncovered. He comes at the cost of Ramandeep Singh, a surprise. But its Sojered Marinje's gamebit.



Just married SV Sunil tops the forwardline, and has in him Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh.



By and large, the team evokes surprise and its genuineness will be known only at Gold Coast.



Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

2. Suraj Karkera



Defenders

3. Rupinder Pal Singh

4. Harmanpreet Singh

5. Varun Kumar

6. Kothajit Singh Kadangbam

7. Gurinder Singh

8. Amit Rohidas



Midfielders

9. Manpreet Singh(C)

10. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (VC)

11. Sumit

12. Vivek Sagar Prasad



Forwards

13. Akashdeep Singh

14. Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya

15. Gurjant Singh

16. Mandeep Singh

17. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

18. Dilpreet Singh



