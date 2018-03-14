

Arun Panchia will captain the Black Sticks on the Gold Coast. GETTY IMAGES



Arun Panchia will lead the Black Sticks at his third consecutive Commonwealth Games.





The New Zealand men's hockey team was named on Wednesday, missing some key players who are currently sidelined with injury.



The unavailable players include defender Blair Tarrant (back) and forwards Simon Child (hip), Blair Hilton (knee) and Sam Lane (knee).



Simon Child will miss the tournament through injury.GETTY IMAGES



With 258 caps to his name, Shea McAleese is the most experienced player in the squad.



The campaign will boost the 33-year-old's career record to three Olympic Games, four Commonwealth Games and three World Cups.



Strikers Hugo Inglis and Stephen Jenness are also lining up for their third straight Games and will be looking to add another medal to the bronze won in Delhi.



Midlands midfielder Aidan Sarikaya is the freshest face having only played 10 tests for New Zealand, and joins a group of five talented athletes in the team who are aged 23 or younger.



Coach Darren Smith said it's an exciting time for the New Zealand side as they go into the Gold Coast campaign with high hopes.



"We're really looking forward to the challenge of the Commonwealth Games and we know we will go up against some very good sides," Smith said.



"The majority of the team for Gold Coast played during this year's Four Nations series in Tauranga and Hamilton so it will be great so continue that progression as a unit.



"It's great to have Cory Bennett back after several months out with injury - he's been training very strongly and will add a lot in the defensive line."



New Zealand will contest Pool A alongside trans-Tasman rivals Australia, Canada, South Africa and Scotland.



Black Sticks: Cory Bennett, Marcus Child, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyce, Dane Lett, Devon Manchester, Shea McAleese, Harry Miskimmin, George Muir, Dominic Newman, Arun Panchia (c), Jared Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods.



