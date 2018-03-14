Men's Asian Games Qualifier 2018 - Day 6
Muscat (OMA)
THA - HKG Pool A 3 - 0
BAN - AFG Pool A 25 - 0
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh
|3
|3
|0
|0
|35
|1
|34
|9
|2
|Thailand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|26
|5
|21
|6
|3
|Hong Kong China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|20
|9
|11
|3
|4
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|67
|-66
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|9
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|6
|5
|6
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12
|11
|1
|3
|4
|Kazakhstan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|17
|-14
|0
Wednesday 14 March is a rest day
