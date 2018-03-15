Content Provided by Junior Premier Hockey







The 7th annual Junior Premier Indoor League (JPIL) ended on Saturday, February 17 with the crowning of the U-16 and U-19 Champions at the 422 Sportsplex in Pottstown, Pa. The U-14 Championship was held on Saturday, February 10 at the Camp Hill Sports Center in Camp Hill, Pa. The competition was close in every divisions’ finals with no clear winners in each of the first halves.





After six league dates of competitive indoor hockey on a consistent and regular basis, all participating clubs were ready to face competition at the National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sports, and be successful. Huge improvements were seen by all participating clubs and 95% of teams that participated in JPIL qualified and competed at various NIT. It is very commendable and is attributed to the commitment made by the players, coaches and parents alike.



In the U-14 Division, both Freedom HKY (Edgewater, Md.) and Shore Byrds FHC (Delmar, Del.) went undefeated in pool play, so it was no surprise to see them competing in the championship game. With the first half ending at 0-1, Freedom HKY took the lead with a goal from Daniela Mendez-Trandler (Reisterstown, Md.), her eighth of the season. Shore Byrds, led by Maci Bradford (Delmar, Del.) with two goals of her own, scored four goals in the second half to take control of the game. Freedom HKY scored one more by Cameron Medinger (Reisterstown, Md.) in the last minute of play, but it was not enough as Shore Byrds finished with a 4-2 victory. Shore Byrds were crowned 2018 U-14 JPIL Champions with added bonuses of Player of the Tournament, Josie Hollaman (Delmar, Del.), and Top Goal Scorer, Maci Bradford.



The U-16 and U-19 Championship weekend began with only one team undefeated across both divisions: Xcalibur FHC in the U16’s. With no clear favorite in each division otherwise, everyone was vying for the 2018 JPIL Championship title.



The U-16’s were the first semifinals of the day with Xcalibur FHC (Blandon, Pa.) facing off a resilient FSC (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) and UPRISE FHC (Moorestown, N.J.) taking on Shore Byrds FHC (Delmar, Del.). URPISE was the first team to tally any goals with Alayna Burns (Medford, N.J.) and Elise Pettisani (Medford, N.J.) both finding the net in the first half making the game 2-0 at the halftime buzzer. Things were much closer on the other court as both Xcalibur and FSC held each other scoreless at halftime. Things quickly heated up in the second halves as UPRISE extended their lead to 3-0 with a goal from Julia Gatelein (Haddon Heights, N.J.) in the 25th minute of play. Shore Byrds fought hard in an attempt to tie the game with goals from Morgan Bradford (Delmar, Del.) and Julianna Holland (Pocomoke, Md.) but fell short to end the game at 3-2 for UPRISE.







Things were no different on the other court as Xcalibur and FSC vied for the other spot in the final. Aubrey Semler (Orefield, Pa.) scored on a penalty corner for Xcalibur to tally the first goal of the game in the 27th minute. FSC responded with a field goal from Allison Gallant (Doylestown, Pa.) just three minutes later to tie the game 1-1. Xcalibur did not let up and scored two quick goals in the 35th minute from Julia Lamb (Phoenixville, Pa.) and Carlie Servis (Morgantown, Pa.) respectively. Servis found the net again just a minute later and Reagan Underwood (Sinking Spring, Pa.) sealed the victory on a penalty stroke, bringing the final score to 5-1.



The final was now set with undefeated Xcalibur and UPRISE taking the court. UPRISE was first to score with a quick field goal from Burns, her 17th of the season. Xcalibur equalized in the 7th minute from Servis, and added another from Emma O’Neill (Hummelstown, Pa.) in the same minute to make the score 2-1. UPRISE's Amanda Middleman (Berlin, N.J.) tied the game shortly after with another field goal, making the score 2-2. Xcalibur would not let the half end that way as O’Neill scored another in the 19th minute while Semler tallied another off a penalty corner at the end of the half to make the score 4-2 going into the break. Xcalibur continued capitalizing on scoring opportunities in the second half with Semlet, Underwood and Jacey Wittel (Stroudsburg, Pa.) each recoding one to their name. Xcalibur claimed the title of 2018 U-16 JPIL repeat champions with a 7-2 win.



The U19’s semifinals were just as exciting with H2O (Middletown, Del.) taking on FSC (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) in one match-up and the Viper Field Hockey (Limerick, Pa.) took on Xcalibur FHC (Blandon, Pa.) in the other. H2O was the only team in the U-19 semifinals with zero losses in pool play and one draw, which came at the hands their semifinal opponent FSC. With bragging rights and a spot in the championship game on the line, this game was bound to not disappoint. FSC opened the scoring with four unanswered goals making it 4-0 shortly before halftime. However, Rachel Borzymowski (Fallstown, Md.) of H2O had something to say about that as she netted two successive field goals in the 19th minute to bring H2O back into the fight just before the half. Clinging to the hope Borzymowski had sparked, H2O came out after in the second half and quickly scored another from Annie Keele (Bel Air, Md.) to bring the score to 4-3. FSC’s early goal scorers upped their game, as Alivia Klopp (Bernville, Pa.), Brianna O’Donnell (Collegeville, Pa.) and Cailtyn Amsden (Perkasie, Pa.) each scored a second time to widen the gap to 7-3. H2O’s Sydney Beck (Bel Air, Md.) tried to rally her team with a penalty corner goal, making it 7-4. FSC’s Olivia Fitzgerald (Doylestown, Pa.) would not be left out of the two-goal party and scored her second of the game on a penalty stroke with no time left to end the game at 8-4 for FSC.



The final was set for the U-19’s with FSC facing Xcalibur, with the latter aiming to take home both the U-16 and U-19 trophies this year.







Xcalibur came out strong and held FSC scoreless at the half while tallying three of their own from Olivia Trace (Reading, Pa.), Ellie McIntyre (Easton, Pa.) and Shannon Lackey (Fleetwood, Pa.) to make the score 3-0. FSC rallied in the second half and scored twice off of field goals from Klopp and Sydney Borneman (Perkasie, Pa.) to narrow the gap to 3-2. Tensions were high, and play was frantic as FSC attempted to tie the score and send the game into overtime but could not muster it. Annie Walsh (Easton, Pa.) of Xcalibur sealed the game for her team with a penalty corner in the dying seconds of play to claim dual 2018 U-19 and U-16 JPIL Championships.



Special Recognition was given to the following individuals who were each presented with a $150.00 Gift Certificate thanks to the generosity of Award Sponsor, Dita USA.



U-14 Most Valuable Player: Jose Hollaman, Shore Byrds FHC

U-14 Most League Goals: Maci Bradford, Shore Byrds FHC

U-16 Most Valuable Player: Reagan Underwood, Xcalibur FHC

U-16 Most League Goals: Sophia Gladieux, Xcalibur FHC

U-19 Most Valuable Player: Katelyn Crist, Xcalibur FHC

U-19 Most League Goals: Rachel Fleig, The Gaels FHC



With the National Indoor Tournament (NIT) , presented by YOLO Sportswear, format of two periods of 20 minutes the same as JPIL, all participants were well prepared and ready to compete at this final competition of the indoor season. The NIT results reflect the hard work and preparation put in by all the participating clubs.



The present and continued success of this league is not possible without the support of others who we would like to recognize.



First off, Director of Umpiring, Wendy Stewart along with umpires managers, Dean Wenrich and Fran Corl, and all the dedicated umpires. The JPH appreciate the commitment and support for this event and hope all will continue to make themselves available.



Next, Technical Director, Lurah Hess and her technical officials, including the parents who provided technical assistance as judges by keeping the games running on time with accurate results reporting. JPH thanks you all!



JPH also wants to give recognition to the university coaches who took the time to be present and hope that all were pleased with the level of competition.



Last, but not least, many thanks to Award and Ball Sponsor, Dita USA, for seeing the need and value for league play in the development of our youth and the sport of indoor by supporting this event. Please reciprocate appreciation for their support of Junior Premier Hockey by visiting the Dita booth at all the National Events or visiting online, ditausa.com.



On behalf of the JPH Directors, Rachael Bloemker and Nigel Traverso, we thank you for your hard work, commitment, support and cooperation in making this seventh year another successful one.



Congratulations to our 2018 Champions, Shore Byrds (U-14), Xcalibur FHC (U-16) and Xcalibur FHC (U-19) and to all the vlubs for your participation!



JPH is looking for a Title Sponsor for this event to cover the period from 2018-2020. If you or anyone you know who may be interested, please contact them directly.



USFHA media release