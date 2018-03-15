



Tristan Algera (26) will rejoin HC Rotterdam from HGC after five years in the Hague having made the move back in 2013.





The ace drag-flicker was added to the Dutch men’s training group at the start of the season and was part of their line-up for the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London and the final in India and has recently returned from a trip to Perth with the Oranje. Algera was previously part of Rotterdam’s youth academy and was a regional representative player.



“We are extremely pleased that Tristan has expressed confidence in HC Rotterdam and we will see him playing in the green and white next season,” said Rotterdam board member Mark van Rijn. “It's nice that we can welcome him back and his arrival also fits in with our efforts to have a first team recognisable to the club.”



“I am extremely happy to be able to come back next season to HC Rotterdam,” Algera said. “It was with a heavy heart that I decided to move to HGC. I did have a very good time in Wassenaar but this opportunity to be able to play at HC Rotterdam can't pass me by.”



Euro Hockey League media release