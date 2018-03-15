Shahbaz says league to be conducted in December or January



Mohsin Ali



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior confirmed that the proposed Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) has to be delayed till December or January next year due to tight FIH schedule and non-availability of international players .





In an interview with The Nation, Shahbaz said: “We all know that international hockey schedule is too tight while world cup is round the corner, so in the present circumstances, we don’t want to conduct the Pakistan Hockey League, as top players would be busy in national duty or training for the mega event. For us, the ideal time for the PHL would be December or January next year.



Commenting on the appointment of Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans, Shahbaz said: “Oltmans was appointed to achieve long-term goals. We wanted to hire Oltmans till World Cup this year, but he informed that in such short span of time, he can’t change fortunes of the green shirts, so we hire him till 2020 Olympics. He has promised to take Pakistan hockey team to at least finals of the coming Asian Games, while he will gradually help in getting better results. We have given him complete authority, as he is responsible to all the outcomes.”



Shahbaz said Oltmans would not only help in establishing academies in all four cities, but also groom national coaches, who in longer run will help Pakistan hockey a great deal. “We are going to invest heavily on youth, as too much precious time has already been wasted. Oltmans, align with young coaches M Saqlian and Rehan Butt, will also hunt fresh talent, as his guidance will help both coaches and also national team.



About Pakistan hockey team chances in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, the PHF secretary said: “We have selected the best available squad and named Rizwan Senior as captain, as his experience, leadership qualities and attitude on and off the pitch are also excellent. We have given chance to youth and experienced players and we are quite hopeful about finishing on podium.”



He said Oltmans had played instrumental role in helping Pakistan win the Asian Games in 2010, while he was coaching Indian team for last three years. “Frankly speaking, he costs us lesser than what he was getting from India and almost close to what he was taking from Pakistan in 2010. He is a proven stuff and will surely help greens shirts excel at higher level. Our aim is to provide equal and fair opportunities to genuine talent, as only genuine players can help Pakistan hockey regain lost glory.



“I have time and again offered former greats to come up with positive suggestions and we will implement them in true letter and spirit. Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has been working very honestly and putting extra efforts to raise the standard of the national game. We are losing to minnows in international events and are sitting at number 13 in FIH rankings. So now we want to implement all our plans and want to work sincerely for the betterment of hockey. Our players are capable of defeating any given side but the need of the hour is to work on positive lines.



“I once again request to all the seniors to come and help the federation to work for the national cause. Minus-one formula is not going to help neither hockey nor them, so let us work together for the sake of national game. They must set aside personal ego and differences and strengthen our hands to streamline hockey affairs and take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days, though it is a difficult task but not impossible,” Shahbaz concluded.



The Nation