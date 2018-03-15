Jamaica and Guatemala draw on Day 3





MEX vs. URU. Photo: Mariano Avila



The women’s section of the Youth Olympic Games Qualifier 2018 was opened by Argentina and Paraguay. Three goals from Gianella Palet helped to set Argentina on their way to a 9-0 victory. Based on the points standing in the round robin, both teams will play each other again in the semi-finals on Friday afternoon.





The game between Jamaica and Guatemala ended in a draw giving both teams their first point of the tournament. Imauny Linton scored for Jamaica in the 7th minute and Xiomara Flores equalized in the 16th. There were many opportunities for both teams to increase the goal tally, but they failed to capitalize.



Mexico played Uruguay to close day 3 of the competition. Despite both teams knowing that they will play each other again in the semi-finals, they played hard and tested each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Karen Gonzalez put Mexico ahead in the 3rd minute and Lucía Santucci scored the equalizer a minute later. Santucci struck the backboard again in the 8th minute to put Uruguay in the lead before half time. Uruguay ended the game with 4 goals, courtesy of second half scoring from Emilia Arias and Lucia Dieste.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release