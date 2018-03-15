Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Argentina, Paraguay, Mexico and Canada through to the semi-finals (MEN)

Published on Thursday, 15 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 42
Brazil suffers narrow loss in shoot-out


BRA vs. PAR. Photo: Mariano Avila

Argentina and Dominican Republic graced the field to open Day 3 with the first quarter final match of the Youth Olympic Games Qualifier 2018.  The South American team started the scoring as early as the 1st minute. Dominican Republic got off a few shots at goal, but failed to hit the target. Facundo Sarto scored 3 goals to assist Argentina in their 11-0 victory.



Brazil and Paraguay went up next for an exciting battle. Gabriel Martins scored in the 5th minute to give Brazil the lead. Santiago Chamorro responded a minute later with 2 goals to put Paraguay in front. Moments before the end of second half, Vinicius Vaz scored the equalizer to send the game into a shootout where Paraguay won with 3 goals to 2.

Mexico secured a spot in the semi-finals when they defeated Jamaica 7-1 in the penultimate quarterfinal game. Luis Villegas scored a hattrick to increase his goal tally and put him at the top with 8 goals, just above Argentina’s Pedro Inaudi. Shemar Gordon scored Jamaica’s single goal in the 12th minute.

The last match in the quarterfinal featured Canada and Guatemala. Amraaz Dhillion scored a hattrick while Rowan Childs and Shazab Butt scored 2 goals each to produce a 7-0 win over Guatemala.

Canada will face-off with Mexico in the semi-finals on Friday while Argentina will play Paraguay.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

