Bengaluru: Indian hockey team's analytical coach Chris Ciriello on Wednesday said apart from improving dragflicking abilities, his task is also to inculcate a winning habit among players.





"This is a very good opportunity. I know India and understand its culture. I think we will get to taste lot of wins, but want to make sure these guys have an understanding of winning. This is one of my main focus area as analytical coach," he told PTI.



Team India captain Manpreet Singh also lauded Ciriello's induction as analytical coach. "I am excited about Chris. He is a typical Aussie, who puts lot of weight behind winning.



"I know him from past few months. I am amazed about his enthusiasm to inculcate the habit of winning among players. Most of the players are already learning finer aspects of winning, and I am no exception," he added.



Ciriello had shot into limelight with his superb hat-tricks in The Hague World Cup and Glasgow Commonwealth Games finals in 2014.



He had also bagged two Champions Trophy gold medals in 2010 and 2012 and World Cup crown in 2014. He was also a part of Australia's bronze medal-winning side in 2012 London Olympics.



Apart from providing inputs to head coach Sjoerd Marijne, Ciriello will work with Indian dragflickers ahead of the big-ticket events.



"Dragflicking is not only about flicking. There is much to it. 33 percent is all about executing a good push. Another 33 percent is about perfect trapping and 34 percent is about flicking. So, I am working on imparting these three skills to dragflickers," he said.



"You don't get goals, if one of these skills goes awry," he said.



Replying to a query on PR Sreejesh's comeback, Ciriello said the goalkeeper brings in good culture and calmness, besides he also is very expressive in his thoughts.



"Sreejesh also is one among the core players who has played over 100 games and many youngsters bank on his experience and assistance to improve their game," he said.



Before taking up the India assignment, Ciriello coached a top tier group of young female athletes at the prestigious Southern River Hockey Club, based in the south of Perth, Western Australia.



Firstpost