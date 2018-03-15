Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: In the previous two editions of the Commonwealth Games, Australian drag-flick ace Chris Ciriello was among the men who stood between India and the elusive gold medal. This time around, the recently retired defender will be in the Indian corner when they begin their quest for a podium finish in Gold Coast next month.





The 33-year-old, who has been roped in as the analytical coach of the senior men’s team, isn’t promising miracles. Instead, he is looking to chisel the rough edges in the senior players’ game and inculcate self-belief and enhance the skill sets of the juniors. The drag-flick battery of Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas along with the injectors - Manpreet Singh, Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh - will hugely benefit from the expertise of the Australian who is of an Italian and Indian descent.



While adding finishing touches to the Indian team’s preparations, Ciriello, whose contract runs until 2020, spoke about the art of drag flick, its importance and more….



Excerpts



On getting the drag-flick right:



It is about having the right routine, consistency and the ability to perform under pressure. It is okay to flick when you are one or two goals up but when you are a goal down with five minutes to go, then you need to make sure that you execute. It is not only about the drag-flickers alone. The ball must be injected well. Among the Indians, it must be up by another 5 to 10 km. The trap has to be 100 percent clean and there are other variations, movements we are working on. There are 33 different types of skill between pick-up and release, so there is lot to work on. We will work through this and keep improving.



Assessment of Indian drag flickers:



There are always things which one can improve. Bobby (Rupinder Pal Singh) and Harmanpreet have good speed. We will work on some more deceptions. During flicking we will have different targets that they will have to hit. They will have to perform under pressure, so when they come to big events the focus is only on the ball.



The importance of understanding a goalkeeper:



That is where all the homework is done by a drag-flicker. Before a World Cup, I remember, I sat in front of the computer for almost four hours, looking at where the defender ran, where the goalkeeper stands etc. Before the game, one must do his homework. We have a killer battery between the guys.



