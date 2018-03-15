By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN





National hockey squad coach, Stephen Van Huizen admits that he will need to reevaluate his players for selection to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next month. (File pix)



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey squad coach, Stephen Van Huizen admits that he will need to reevaluate his players for selection to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next month.





This is because of the growing injury list in the national squad after competing in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last week.



Among the players on the crocked list after the tournament are Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi, Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Abdul Jalil.



Before this, Van Huizen was left without the services of captain, Muhammad Sukri Abdul Mutalib; Muhammad Ramdan Rosli; Mohamad Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin and Muhammad Amirol Aideed Mohd Arshad all due to injuries.



"Any decision on the players who will make up the national squad to Gold Coast will need to be based on the medical report.



"At present, we have a long list of players who down with injuries. This is why I need to consult with the team doctor as to who is fully fit and can be fielded.



"There are those who are currently in the recovery process but the question will be if they are really, completely ready for action,” he said.



Van Huizen explained that he will only be able to provide a better picture on which players will be representing the country in Gold Coast in a couple of days time, after each and every player that is injured has consulted their respective doctors and specialists.



"To be fair, I need to scrutinise the players situation within the next two to three days.



"If at all the doctor advices that they cannot play, then we will just have to abide by the doctor’s orders,” stressed Van Huizen.



The Malaysian Tigers have been drawn in Group B together with Asian giants India, Pakistan, England and Wales.



Meanwhile Group A will be made up of defending champions and hosts Australia along with New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland.



New Straits Times