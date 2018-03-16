Nigel Simon



The T&T Hockey Board (T&THB) Outdoor season will finally flick off on Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo with the opening day tournament from 8 am.





This will come as a big relief to local players after the 2017 season was cancelled due to the unavailability of the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, mainly due to an unsuitable player surface.



Speaking last month, T&THB Honourary Secretary, Reyah Richardson noted that with the late start to the 2018 season the T&THB was ideally hopeful of completing two rounds of hockey in each of the men and women Championship Division, Trinity Division, Under-19 Division and the Mixed Veterans’



When action gets going with a seven-a-side half-field format, Queen’s Park Cricket Club men and Paragon women will be going after their fourth and third straight Opening Day Tournament titles respectively.



Ten teams are expected to compete in the men and six in the women’s competition on Sunday with the help of sponsors, the Sport Company of T&T (SporTT), Blue Waters, Pro Sport Caribbean, and Subway.



The participating teams include QPCC, Fatima, Carib, Paragon, Notre Dame, Malvern, Petrotrin, Shape, Police and Defence Force (men), and among the women Shandy Carib Magnolias, Paragon, Harvard Checkers, Ventures, Police, Notre Dame and Malvern.



During the regular season, teams will compete in the Open Men and Women Divisions as well as the Under-19s, Trinity (Second Division) and Mixed Veterans.



15 Primary Schools in hockey fray today



Today, primary schools players will take centre stage when the T&T Hockey Board Primary Schools One Day Tournament comes off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 8am (Friday March 16) until 2pm.



The seven-a-side side tournament will feature a total of 15 teams in the boys and girls categories.



However, defending boys’ champions, St Joseph Boys’ R.C, will not be making an appearance in this year’s competition leaving Sujo’s, last year’s runners up, Dunross Preparatory and Diego Martin Government to vie for the coveted title.



Dunross and Diego Martin faced each other in the third and fourth place play-off match last year which ended in a draw (0-0) before going into penalty shoot outs where Dunross defeated Diego Martin 2 -0.



In the girls’ competition, defending champions, Mucurapo Girls’ RC will be confident about retaining their title for a fourth consecutive year. Sponsors for this tournament are the Sport Company of T&T (SporTT), Blue Waters, Pro Sport Caribbean, and Subway.



The Trinidad Guardian