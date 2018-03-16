

England women celebrate at the Euros



England women have announced 16 athletes that will compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.





The squad has been released with the team looking to go one step further than at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow where they won silver.



Two more athletes will be named in the squad after further fitness tests with these selections to be announced at a later date.



A medal at the games would see GB and England's women combined win a major medal for a 10th year in a row.



England face South Africa, Wales, India and Malaysia in pool B with the top two sides qualifying for the semi-finals with the women's final taking place on the 14 April.



The squad offers a blend of youth and experience with captain Alex Danson set to compete at her fourth Commonwealth Games while six players will compete at the tournament for the first time.



Grace Balsdon, Kathryn Lane, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Amy Tennant and Anna Toman will all make their Commonwealth Games debuts.



England squad:



Giselle Ansley (Surbiton)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury)

Sophie Bray (Kampong)

Alex Danson (Clifton Robinson)

Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton)

Maddie Hinch (Stichtse)

Kathryn Lane (Leicester)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton)

Lily Owsley (Uni of Birmingham)

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton)

Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead)

Amy Tennant (East Grinstead)

Anna Toman (Wimbledon)

Susannah Townsend (Canterbury)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead)

Ellie Watton (Holcombe)



England Fixtures (UK Time)



Thu 5 April - South Africa 5.30am

Fri 6 April - Wales 10.30am

Sun 8 April - India 12.30am

Mon 9 April - Malaysia 10.30am

Thu 12 April - Women's Semi-Finals - 10.00am or 12.15pm

Sat 14 April - Women's Bronze Medal Match - 12.30am

Sat 14 April - Women's Final - 2.30am



England Hockey Board Media release